Christmas Eve Assault Lands Beating Suspect Behind Bars

A 26-year-old suspect was jailed late Christmas Eve after an assault with a gun.

Man accused of hitting an elderly man in the head with a firearm

Around 11:30 PM December 24th, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of West 4th. Ave for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from lacerations and wounds to his head and face.

The victim said the suspect threatened him with a firearm and then hit him with the gun in the head several times.

Medics were dispatched to treat the man's injuries, and a short time later Kennewick officers located the suspect. The man's name was not released but he was jailed on charges of 2nd. Degree Assault and Obstructing an officer.