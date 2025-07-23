Microsoft Admits Chinese Hackers Going After SharePoint Software

Microsoft announced Tuesday the latest attempt by hackers to access some of their software programs.

SharePoint software was the target

First introduced in 2001, SharePoint has been revised and refined, and is used to organize, store, share and access data in a business or organization.

According to Geekwire, Chinese hackers were behind attempts to access SharePoint programs at Microsoft, or on-site.

The three groups identified behind the attempts, which began July 7 are Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, both state-affiliated groups, and Storm-2603, another Chinese actor.

Get our free mobile app

They were trying to exploit weaknesses in the program's defenses, according to Microsoft. According to Geekwire:

"The company has moved quickly to patch the vulnerabilities over the past few days, saying Tuesday that security updates are now available for all supported versions of its SharePoint Server software. It’s urging customers to “apply these updates immediately to ensure they are protected.”

These efforts are part of what's called the Secure Future Initiative. The company has been plagued by a series of nation-state (China and others) on their programming, and they're urging any SharePoint customers to immediately run their security and software updates.