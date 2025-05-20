Chinese Citizens Busted in Huge WA Target Store I-Pad Fraud

US Federal Court Officials in Spokane say a 24-year-old Chinese national will get ten months in prison for his role in a fraud ring.

The man was buying, then returning I-Pads at Target

The US Attorney's Office says Zhango Liang of Fousou City, China, was approached by a friend about a money-making scheme. He began to purchase I-Pads at various Western WA Target stores in 2024. Then, the real I-Pads were replaced in the boxes with counterfeit versions, and returned to the stores for credit.

Often, Target and other stores will reimburse returns with a store gift card. Liang continued to perform this task, so much so that he made over $163,000 in returns. The 'real' I-Pads were then fenced on the black market.

Authorities say he returned at least 140 units to the stores, drawing suspicion from store officials.

The US Attorney's Office says he has been credited with 101 days already served in jail following his arrest, and he will also have to make good $326,000 in restitution. A co-conspirator of his, Linda You, has already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in August of this year.

Officials did not say if any others were involved in the ring.

