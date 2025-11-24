Suspect Arrested in Spokane by US Marshals on 12 Counts of Child Rape-Assault
The United States Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) nabbed a wanted suspect Friday in Spokane (11-21).
The suspect is now facing a lot of counts
Judson Whitney Morris III was located and arrested without incident at a home in the 3000 block of West Boone Ave. around 8:42 AM.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, he was being sought after fleeing Tacoma just before charges were brought against him.
The charges he is now facing include:
"...six counts of Rape of a Child in the First Degree, two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree, one count of Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, one count of Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor."
Officials did not specify the backround of the charges, but it appears they occurred in the Tacoma-area, and subsequent investigations determined he'd headed to Spokane.
