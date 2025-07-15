Search for Ferry County Child Rapist Expands Statewide, Canada

Ferry County Suspect Neilson (FCSO) Ferry County Suspect Neilson (FCSO) loading...

Ferry County Sheriff's Deputies, US Customs and Border Patrol and other agencies are searching for a wanted child rape suspect.

A warrant was served at his residence July 2nd.

Ferry County Deputies served a warrant at a home in rural Curlew, WA, about ten miles south of the Canadian border in rural Ferry County. However, the suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Neilson, was not there.

He's wanted on charges of 3rd. Degree Child Rape, and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

Get our free mobile app

Officials believe he fled the residence prior to the day the warrant was served, and they now believe he's left the county. The search has been expanded statewide, and includes US Customs and Border Patrol agents who are working with Canadian authorities to search just over the border.

US CBP and the FCSO says anyone who may see Neilson should report it by calling the FCSO at 509-775-3132.