Pullman Child Kidnappers Guilty, Took Child to Mexico in 2024

You may recall the story from 2024 that made national headlines, about a young couple from Pullman who failed to return the man's daughter to her mother, and fled to Mexico.

The couple, and the man's father, are guilty

Pullman Police are reporting a man, his girlfriend and the man's father have all been found guilty on Federal charges related to an international incident.

Get our free mobile app

May 29th of 2024, Pullman Police said Aaron Aung, and his girlfriend Nadia Cole, did not return Aung's 2-year-old daughter. The couple failed to return her to her mother, and did not show up for a court-mandated custodial swap.

Pullman Police and the FBI were able to piece together their elaborate plan, and learned they had fled to Mexico. July 4th of 2024, Mexican officials located and arrested the pair. July 7th they handed them over to US Officials at Nogales, Arizona at the US border. According to Pullman Police:

"This month, Aaron Aung and his father, Jaimes Aung, were found guilty on federal charges of parental kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Nadia Cole, who faces the same federal charges, has since entered a guilty plea."

The suspects will be sentenced soon.