Officials Investigate Child’s 2nd Floor Window Fall near Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it appears the fall was accidental, but CPS has been notified.

9-year-old girl falls out of 2nd story window

Officials continue to investigate a Sunday morning incident in an unincorporated area near Moses Lake.

The GCSO and medical units responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Valley Road NE around 9 AM, and learned the girl had fallen out of the window.

The extent of her injuries was not reported, but the GCSO says she was transported to Providence Medical Center in Spokane. Her condition is not known.

Officials say it appears the incident was an accident, no intentional or malicious intent, and apparently, an adult was supervising the child when the accident happened.

Authorities said CPS was notified about the incident.