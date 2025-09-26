Heatlamp Triggers $30K Walla Walla Structure Fire

Not only did Walla Walla Fire Crews have to deal with the blaze, but an electrocution hazard posed a threat as well.

Chicken Coop triggers residential fire

Around 1:12 AM Friday morning Walla Walla City Fire Crews along with WW County District 4, responded to a structure behind a home at 607 1/2 North Roosevelt St. about a fire.

When crews arrived, there was a chicken coop behind the residence, a fence, and part of the backside of the home on fire.

Crews had to navigate carefully, as a power drop (power source) to the home was lying across a metal fence, creating an electrocution hazard, but it was neutralized.

The fire was fully controlled in less 26 minutes and out shortly after that. Fortunately there were no injuries, but the damage to all the structures is estimated at a combined $30,000.

Fire investigators said a heat lamp in the chicken coop was the cause of the fire, it was placed too close to combustible materials.

Fire officials remind people not to place heat sources of any kind where they could possibly start a fire. Many experts say at least 3-4 feet away, preferably 6.