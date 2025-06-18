Chelan Sheriff: Tik-Tok Video Claiming Decker Capture is Fake

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has released some new information about search patterns and updates in the hunt for accused killer Travis Decker.

Search efforts continue round the clock

Wednesday, the CCSO said they continue backcountry searches in Kittitas and Chelan Counties based on leads, and are tying information from evidence at the crime scene to the effort.

According to the CCSO:

"Personnel are deployed throughout the region and backcountry areas of Chelan and Kittitas Counties following up on leads and searching for signs of Mr. Decker."

The WA Air Nation Guard is still playing a key role in helping deploy searchers to various areas where potential leads have been found or ones Officials have been made aware of. US Marshals and dozens of other agents continue round-the-clock searches, while Chelan County continues to build the criminal case against Decker. He is accused of killing his 3 daughters sometime between May 30 and June 2nd near Wenatchee. Kittitas County is also devoting multiple search resources.

The CCSO also refutes a Tik-Tok video that recently surfaced, featuring Sheriff Morrison, claiming Decker had been found. Officials say these type of incidents do not help, and in fact create false narratives because they contain fake news.

In 2023, Tik-Tok videos showing how to hotwire certain models of Huyndai and other sedans using a USB cable resulted in nationwide car theft spikes, and even left some car owners not being able to get insurance for them due to the theft issues.

