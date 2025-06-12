Chelan Sheriff Says All They Need is “One Mistake” By Travis Decker to Catch Him

Wednesday afternoon, the Chelan County Sheriff and officials from the US Marshals held a press conference to update the search for accused killer Travis Decker.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office believes they are closing in

According to Sheriff Mike Morrison, via information released by his department, and the press conference, all they need from Decker is "one mistake."

Decker is wanted in connection with the death of his three daughters on Icicle Road in Chelan County sometime between May 30 and June 2nd.

Morrison said searchers have found items he left behind, and discovered his footprints. Customs and Border Patrol and US Marshals' agents are leading the search efforts. The prosecution and criminal investigation have been transferred from Wenatchee PD to Chelan County.

US Marshals believe Decker could be intent on living off the land in areas that are remote as possible. They say the investigation has revealed in the past he did so for two months.

Sheriff Morrison said they will never give up searching and are still employing the same tactics but moving in a different direction. You can watch the press conference here.

