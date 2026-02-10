Chelan County Man Jailed on 38 Counts of Shooting Out Windows, ‘Sniping’ With Pellet Guns

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports after a lenghty investigation, a mysterious and alarming would-be pellet gun sniper has been arrested.

The Man Used High-Powered Pellet Guns to Take Out Windows

Deputies served warrants at a home in Ardenvoir, a small unincporporated area in Chelan County with about 42 residents, 28 miles north of Wenatchee.

According to the CCSO, at least 38 reports were filed since 2024 about someone who was shooting out windows and causing other damage to their homes. The total damage was at least $15,000.

Investigators were able to finally locate and arrest 35-year-old Matthew Taunton, an Ardenvoir resident. When his property was searched, he had at least 8 high-powered pellet rifles in various calibers. He had also set up a 'snipers nest' on his back porch that Deputies said enable him to shoot at targets in the dark.

The CCSO says he's facing at least the following charges:

"...Malicious Mischief 1st and 3rd degrees, and for Harassment and Reckless Endangerment."

Because he was not using an 'official' firearm, but pellet or Co2 powered guns, he had to be charged for the charges listed but no 'regular' firearm counts.

The investigation continues.