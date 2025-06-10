Chelan County Alert Still On–Possible Lead on Child Killer Travis Decker

UPDATE---See below story

Latest Decker search area (google earth maps) Latest Decker search area (google earth maps) loading...

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has released an update on the search for Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three daughters who were found near Icicle Road in Chelan County June 2nd. They did not return May 30th to their mother after Decker, their father, had them for a parental visit.

This update came from the CCSO:

"Law enforcement is searching for suspect Travis Decker in the area of Ingalls Creek and Valley High as he is believed to potentially be in this area."

Federal Authorities have taken over the search

Local and regional enforcement are still assisting but Federal law enforcement has taken over the search. According to the Chelan County Sheriff:

"We have collected a large amount of evidence, many of the suspect’s personal items, from the truck recovered on scene. The suspect’s dog was recovered and turned over to the humane society for safe care. Blood samples taken from the scene have come back positive for belonging to a male, and another was not human blood. Further DNA and fingerprint analyses are still being conducted."

Around 9 PM Monday evening, the CCSO issued a bulletin for any residents in an area called Ingalls Creek and Valley High, a general area roughtly 20 to 30 miles west and northwest of Wenatchee, to stay put, secure homes and vehicles and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Get our free mobile app

Federal authorities are searching that area, Officials did not release any more immediate information.

Decker, a former Vet, has extensive military training, including Ranger training, but he was not a Ranger.

UPDATE--the alert remains in place from Monday night, as of Tuesday morning.