Charges Await Richland ‘Swatting’ (False Report) Suspect?

Swatting began to appear a few years ago, it's when a person notifies law enforcement about a serious, even life-threatening incident, except it's false. It's designed to produce a large police response, even the SWAT Team, hence the term, Swatting, and the victim knows nothing about it.

Richland Police respond to fake report of shooting

Sunday, RPD says they responded around 11:51 AM November 3rd. to a home on Pike Street. The emergency caller said he had just shot his mother, and requested emergency help before hanging up.

However, when Police, EMS and BCSO Deputies arrived at the home and set up a perimeter, and secured the area, they found out it was fake.

They contacted the boy's mother, who said everything was fine and her kids were inside. After allowing Officers to search the home, it was determined a juvenile was playing video games online and engaging in some trash talk. Someone he was interacting with was likely the source of the prank call.

Get our free mobile app

Swatting incidents began with this type of behavior in general. A person calls 911 with a threat against the unsuspecting victim, and when law enforcement shows up at their home they have no idea why.

Richland Police did not indicate if they have a suspect, and if so, what charges they could be facing. We do know according to RCW (WA State law) Swatting is a Class B Felony