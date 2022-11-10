Ceremony To Mark Transition of Old KGH To Treatment Center

THe official transition designation was Thursday for old KGH campus (google street view) THe official transition designation was Thursday for old KGH campus (google street view) loading...

Next Thursday morning, Benton County officials will celebrate the transition of the old Kennewick General Hospital (TRIOS) Auburn campus to a new upcoming Treatment Center.

The transition will begin soon inside the facility

According to information released by Benton County via Benton County Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus, the new center will be utilized for a variety of treatment programs:

"The Behavioral Health Recovery Center will serve Benton and Franklin Counties and all cities within those boundaries, local area tribes, and the surrounding cities and counties. The Recovery Center will provide comprehensive behavioral health services to persons in mental health crisis or suffering for substance use disorder, with or without co-occurring mental health disorders."

Currently, the region does not have a large, comprehensive treatment center that can handle incoming, high-risk, or emergency cases. This center will allow individuals who need immediate help to be brought here, instead of perhaps being sent to an area jail. According to the information release:

"These services include, but are not limited to treatment assessment, medical withdrawal management (detox), residential inpatient treatment, aftercare planning (recovery housing, job training assistance, etc.), and pediatric transition services"

The county has been able to secure $9 million in state and federal funding to help operate the facility, and Benton County has put forth $5 million via the American Rescue Plan Act to help with operations.

The county has issued what is called a request for proposals, due by December 9th, from agencies who can help plan, design, and operate the center.