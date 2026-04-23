What? Most of Washington ‘Pollution Tax’ (CCA) Money NOT Used to Help Environment?

A 'brainchild' of former WA Governor Jay Inslee, the CCA, or Climate Commitment Act was pushed through the Democrat-controlled legislature, and went into effect in 2023. It's much of the reason why (along with the gas tax) why our fuel pump prices are over a dollar higher than the rest of the nation.

The money was supposed to help the environment, curb pollution and create community 'resiliency'--whatever that is. But new research shows it's going anywhere but.

Most of CCA Money Spent So Far? Not on Environmental Projects

The CCA is a pollution tax, major industries, manufacturers, even smaller ones, have to buy 'credits' to offset the pollution they create. Since 2023, it's brought in over $4.3 billion in revenue to the state. Of the $8.5 million that's been spent so far, Todd Meyers of the WA Policy Center says, only 13 percent has actually gone to appropriate programs.

Some of the 'lowlights' of the spending include:

58 percent went to administrative and worker costs, ten percent to 'overhead' and only 13 percent for equipment that would actually reduce pollution.

None of the projects given money have any monitoring systems to ensure air, water and the environment are actually improving.

Grants were given to the Urban League, the Somali Independent Business Alliance, and the Latinex/Migrant Regugee Communities for policy advocacy.

e-bike and regular bike giveaways, intended to get people to 'ditch' or use their vehicles less, provided -0- proof of pollution reductions

Many of the policies funded climate advocacy instead of actually cleaning things up.

In layman's terms one might think money would have been spent on tree planting and other such projects, as plants greatly help reduce carbon and Co2 in the air. That's one example. But no such 'arbor day' type programs have been created. The state cannot provide definitive proof that the money is being used as it was promised.

To read the full report on where the CCA money is actually going, click here.