CBP–US Border Apprehensions Down 93 Percent From April 2024

Since the beginning of 2025, the number of illegal border crossings between the US and Mexico continue to plummet.

CBP says apprehensions are way down

US Customs and Border Patrol has revised some of their criteria under the Trump Administration when it comes to border security.

CBP has At Entry, which means crossers who are caught at the border or points of entry. At Large refers to arrests made beyond the border, such as the capture of illegals across the country.

CBP says the decrease in At Entry arrests, a sharp decrease, is the result of increased Border Agents. Those arrests are down 93 percent.

At Large numbers are newer, and CPB says the sweeps are being effective:

" A clear example of At Large enforcement is Operation Tidal Wave, the largest joint immigration operation in Florida history. Conducted in late April with support from CBP, it resulted in 1,120 criminal arrests in just one week."

Each month, CPB numbers, since January, are among the lowest in US history for the southern border.

