US Customs and Border Patrol continued their increased efforts to apprehend dangerous criminals, suspects and illegals during a five-day operation just east of Lookout Pass in Montana.

51 arrests including numerous suspects, 41 illegals and drugs

CBP reports the operation which was conducted by the CBP Spokane Sector, was focused on the I-90 corridor from Lookout Pass to St. Regis, which is about 100 miles west of Missoula. CBP says the operation ran from December 7-11.

The 51 arrests included 41 illegals, a sex offender, recovered a stolen vehicle and more.

According to CBP:

"In addition, agents and officers seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl powder, and marijuana, striking a significant blow against criminal networks operating in the region."

The Montana Highway Patrol also assisted, and said the operation was a great success, severely hampering criminal and drug activity in the region. Authorities said similar actions could be staged in the area again in the not-too-distant future.

