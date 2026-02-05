CBP Sets More Record Lows on US Southern Border

As we head into 2026, US Customs and Border Patrol says border security records continue to fall.

CBP Sets Record for No Releases into US

Wednesday in Nogales, AZ, CBP Officials and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced another round of record lows for the border.

For the 9th consecutive month, there were no releases of intercepted persons into the US. Every person who was apprehended was handled by appropriate law, this is the longest stretch in modern US-Mexico border history.

The lowest number of encounters for the month of January in history. 34,631 interceptions were made, 87 percent lower than the previous administration.

Get our free mobile app

Daily apprehensions in January were 96 percent lower than the daily average under the previous administration.

And, there were record drug seizures in January. 816 pounds of Fentanyl, 98 percent along the southern border. 12,241 pounds of Meth, 5,386 pounds of Coke (up 40 percent from last month), and 17,639 lbs of Marijuana, a 22 percent increase from the previous month.

CBP says the vast majority of the persons detained at the border had a point of origin from Mexico, not other Central or South American nations.