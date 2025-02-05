CBP Seizes Massive Live Japanese Beetles Hidden in Snacks at LAX

The beetles were huge, and a creepy discovery at the LA Airport recently. (the one pictured here is one of the insects seized by CBP)

Customs and Border Patrol finds huge beetles hidden in with candy

CBP did not say what kind of beetles they were, but said they were alive, and between 4 and 5 inches long each.

In January, USDA Officials who were assisting CBP Agents in screening and inspecting incoming cargo at LAX Airport came across a suspicious cargo bin from Japan. It said it contained candy, but inside, mixed with the bags, were containers holding at least 37 exotic Japanese beetles.

Officials said these are popular with some collectors, they have them in terrariums or glass cases, but these were not properly screened. It's illegal to import any insect or other similar 'creature' into the US because they can cause extensive damage to crops, and other ecosystems.

Sometimes smugglers try to sneak them in to get around USDA rules. If an insect is not native to the US, it's likely it has few natural predators. We've seen the damage caused by the Japanese Beetles in the Pacific Northwest, they came here on cargo ships hidden in nets or boxes.

According to US Customs officials:

“They may look harmless but in reality, smuggled beetles pose a significant threat to our vital agriculture resources,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves, and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests.”

The beetles were turned over to USDA officials who will determine if they are safe to be here, and if so, make sure they're sent to proper collection or display sites that can handle them as part of a display.