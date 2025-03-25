CBP Sees Big Increases in Illegal Smuggled Raw and Hatching Eggs

CBP illegal eggs (US Customs and Border Patrol) CBP illegal eggs (US Customs and Border Patrol) loading...

US Customs and Border Patrol agents say increases in illegal egg shipments are increasing, and expanding in scope.

Now, agents are finding multiple types of eggs.

CBP agents say since 2024, they've seen a 48 percent increase in raw egg shipments meant for human consumption. Now, the types of smuggling are expanding.

US agents, including ones at Louisville, say they are seizing increasing numbers of what are called hatching eggs. Ranging from turkeys to game birds, these eggs are intended to be used to breed and expand poultry populations in the US.

Get our free mobile app

However, CBP Ag Specialists (CBPAS) say these foreign shipments can bring in illnesses and diseases to the US poultry populations. Much of the activity has been due to sharp increases in egg prices, which finally have begun to ease in recent weeks.

Between March 6 and March 20th, Louisville agents alone seized dozens of hatching eggs. CBP did not say where the eggs final destinations were.