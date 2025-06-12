CBP Reports Sharp Increase in Illegals Stowing Aboard Trains Into US

US Customs and Border Patrol is stepping up efforts to catch illegals attempting to smuggle themselves into the US via freight trains.

Man recently caught on train in El Paso, Texas

CBP says during a routine stop near El Pasco, Texas, agents were doing a non-invasive inspection when they said "anomalies" were "observed."

A closer look revealed there was a man hidden in a hollow space at the end of a hopper car. He was removed, and arrested. Agents said he had previous arrests for illegal entry and had been deported.

CBP says with tighter border security, they are expecting a rise in this kind of smuggling. But it comes with danger. Officials say people often slip or fall, and suffer severed limbs, and the heat inside a railroad car or hopper can often exceed 110 degrees.

In 2024, agents captured 143 people trying to smuggle in on trains, so far this year the number is already 42.

