So much attention is forcused, and justifyably so, on the US southern border. But, not that far from us, the Canadian Border is getting more attention. It needs it.

US Customs and Border Patrol Ramps Up Operations

We noticed on their Facebook page, as well as some informational releases, US Border Patrol Spokane Sector has indicated they're ramping up activity and patrols near Metaline Falls, and especially the upper part of Upper Priest Lake.

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Many of you may not know there's actually two Priest Lakes. The 'big' one is the recreation area many go to, but Upper Priest Lake is only 15 miles to the border.

CBP Facebook page CBP Facebook page

Why is CBP 'Looking' Hard at This Area?

In 2013, CBP pressured the US Forest Service to re-open a stretch of Bog Creek Road, which leads from the lake to the border. It was closed in the 1980's after pressure from environmental groups about grizzly bear populations. However, that resulted in the area becoming a hot bed of smuggling from Canada.

Rugged terrain North WA and Idaho---CBP Facebook Rugged terrain North WA and Idaho---CBP Facebook

As more pressure has been applied at the big border crossingat Blaine, WA, drug and human smugglers have turned to 'softer' or lower-pressure locations to get across.

According to the Spokane Sector of CBP:

"Historical data indicates possible movement of undocumented aliens and contraband by air and land across the United States/Canada international boundary within the Metaline Falls area of responsibility."

Of course they're not going to splash news all over the place and tip off smugglers, but they said they'd identified such activity near the upper end of the lake.

These operations continue, one of the biggest interdictions ever was in 1999, when agents intercepted hikers north of Upper Priest Lake, carrying hockey bags full of a total of 300 lbs. of Canadian pot into the US.