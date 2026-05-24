For a number of years, under multiple administrations--especially the Biden Admin--US Customs and Border Patrol gave what are called conditional releases to certain illegal immigrants who were intercepted along the US border. Especially the southern.

In 2025, No Conditional Releases Given by CBP

According to data released by US Customs and Border Patrol, 2025 was one of the most successful in US history.

A conditional release is a 'promise' by the illegal to show up at their court hearing, but they are released into the US. This was a common practice under Biden. According to CBP: by way of Commissioner Rodney Scott:

“What a difference America! The U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into our country again this month, unlike April 2024 when more than 68,000 were released under President Biden."

Other Categories Were Just as Successful

"The U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border in April (8,943) were 94% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration and 96% below the peak of the Biden administration (December 2023). They were also less than what was apprehended in 3 days in April 2024."

lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration and below the peak of the Biden administration (December 2023). They were also less than what was apprehended in in April 2024." "Total U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border during all of this fiscal year through April were 37% lower than just one month on average from FYs 1992 through 2024."

"The U.S. Border Patrol’s average number of apprehensions per day along the southwest border in April (298) were 94% lower than the daily."

But CBP Efforts Go Beyond That

Seizures of fentanyl, coke, meth, and other drugs rose 60 percent over April of 2024, and heroin seizures rose 73 percent.

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CBP also issued 7,181 emergency notifications and citations for illegal plant and other ag smuggling into the US. This is important, because illegal ag products and plants that are not native to the US can wreak havoc in ecosystems and with farms.