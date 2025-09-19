Watch CBP Blackhawk Chopper Inches Off Highway Stopping Drug Truck [VIDEO]

US Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations has released a new video of a menacing Blackhawk chopper 'blowing' away a drug truck. The truck is circled in red in our still image from the video.

CBP did not specify where the interdiction took place, but said the vehicle, described as a 'load' vehicle (loaded with drugs) attempted to use some side roads to get away after taking on its cargo. It's likely it happened somewhere along the southern US border.

The Blackhawk, loaded with BORTAC team members, swooped in and hovering inches off the ground, spilled out multiple armed agents who surrounded the truck and eventually took the occupants into custody.

BORTAC was created in 1984, it's the CBP Tactical Unit, which is used for high risk and potentially dangerous missions involving drug interceptions, assisting in counter-terrorism, and providing support for other similar operations.

Some say BORTAC is CBP's version of the Army's Special Forces. And, we've included the now famous second video of a drug boat being 'disposed' of in international waters, bound for the US.

