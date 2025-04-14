CBP Nabs 761 Gallons of Liquid Meth From Trucker’s Fuel Tanks

US Customs and Border Patrol has released information about a major drug bust last Tuesday, involving hundreds of gallons of liquid meth.

CBP said a K-9 drug dog alerted on the vehicle

Around 6:40 AM agents pulled over a semi-truck traveling on I-215, which is a spur of interstate that runs from the CA border northward for about 54 miles.

The truck was stopped near Murietta, CBP didn't say why it was flagged, but a K-9 hit on the vehicle for possible drugs. After using infrared scanning equipment, agents came across what they called anomalies with the vehicle's fuel tanks.

The bust is the biggest in the San Diego Region in 2 years.

The found separate tanks inside the fuel tanks, and they contained 761 gallons of liquid meth, which agents said had a street value of just over $684,000.

The truck, trailer and driver were turned over the Homeland Security, and the driver is facing multiple felony charges.

CBP says it's the biggest drug bust in the region in 2 years. Prior to this arrest, CBP had seized for fiscal year 2025 (which began in October of 2024) 347 pounds of methamphetamine in fiscal year 2025, along with 1,415 pounds of cocaine, 177 pounds of fentanyl, and 19 pounds of heroin.

