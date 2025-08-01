Customs and Border Patrol Lures Retirees Back With Lucrative Offer
US Customs and Border Patrol is seeking to bolster its ranks by hiring 10,000 more agents, but they're also seeking to bring back experience front-line workers.
These agents are called reemployed annuitants
CBP says agents who retired between 2020 and 2024 are being offered a package to come back.
These agents can sign on for a term of 1 to 4 years and receive salary, but still draw at least some of their annuities or retirement. According to CBP Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright:
“Border Patrol retirees have the knowledge and experience we need to address the challenges ahead, and this would provide a unique opportunity to continue their service.”
CBP may extend these term periods as needed, depending on what they call mission need.
