That’s Not Oat Bran! CBP Finds Drugs in “Breakfast Cereal” on Texas Border

US Customs and Border Patrol has seen it's share of curious and even dangerous methods of attempted drug smuggling. This appears to be a new one.

$10.3 Million in drugs found in breakfast "ingredients"

December 12th, agents working at the Pharr International Bridge roughly 20 miles southeast of McAllen, Texas when they flagged a large tractor trailer for more inspections after what CBP calls non-intrusive scanning equipment detected a suspicious pallet, and K-9 dogs also 'hit' on the vehicle.

Drugs in cereal US CBP image Drugs in cereal US CBP image loading...

They found 64 packages of alleged oat flakes bound for the US. However inside the flake bags was 1,156 pounds of meth, with a street value of $10.3 million dollars.

According to CBP:

“Our frontline CBP officers shut down a significant meth smuggling attempt hidden within ingredients that shouldn’t grace anyone’s breakfast table . As this seizure perfectly illustrates, our officers continue to use their inspections skills and technological tools to prevent this poison from reaching American streets.”--Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.