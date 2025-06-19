US Customs and Border Patrol released on Wednesday news about a massive drug smuggling tunnel located between Tijuana Mexico and San Diego.

The tunnel is believed to be the 3rd longest ever

In April, CBP agents discovered the tunnel, which was still under construction, which ran partially under the Otay Mesa Port of Entry from Mexico.

Agents were able to enter and map the tunnel, which was not completed. It was 2,918 feet long, 1,000 feet on the US side of the border.

It had lighting, ventilation, and small railroad tracks that could hold carts to carry the drugs. The tunnel was 42 inches tall (3 feet 8 inches, 24 inches wide, and at its deepest point, was 50 feet underground. The uncompleted exit was believed to be next to or in a warehouse. This week, US agents and Mexican authorities worked to determine the point of entry in Mexico, and traced it to a home in the Nueva Tijuana.

The tunnel entrance had been hidden by freshly laid floor tile. It's believed to be the third longest of its kind. 5 years ago, a tunnel more then 4,000 feet long was located, and another just under 3,000 feet in 2010. All 3 were in the San Diego sector.

