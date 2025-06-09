CBP Finds 104 Lbs. of Coke Hidden in Roof Liner of Car

US Customs and Border Patrol never stops finding the different ways smugglers try to get drugs and other contraband into the US.

Drug dog 'hits' on car with drugs hidden in the roof

June 4th at the San Diego Sector border crossing at Temecula, CA on I-15, Customs and Border Patrol agents did a quick inspection and interview of a driver crossing into the US, then brought over a K-9 for a passover.

K-9 with drugs they discovered (US CBP) K-9 with drugs they discovered (US CBP) loading...

The dog began to bark or 'hit' on the vehicle, leading Officers to suspect the roof area. The vehicle was set aside and inspected, and Agents found a total of 104 lbs. of cocaine hidden in parcels between the exterior roof and the fabric interior.

A total of 40 bundles weighing a total of 104 lbs. were confiscated. The estimated street value of the drugs was $708,000. The driver, a US citizen, was detained by Homeland Security and the car seized by CBP.

CBP says so far in 2025, the San Diego sector has seized 2,356 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,587 pounds of cocaine, 250 pounds of fentanyl, and 56 pounds of heroin.

