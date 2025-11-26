What Are Cabotage Laws, and Why is CBP Enforcing Them?

The numerous driver checkpoints and inspections of US semi trucks and other freight haulers are actually part of long-time US laws.

Cabotage laws have been around for years

According to US Customs and Border Patrol:

"Cabotage laws regulate the transportation of goods or passengers between two points within the United States by foreign carriers or drivers. These laws are designed to ensure that domestic transportation services are reserved for U.S. companies and workers, preventing unfair competition from foreign entities."

A recent series of CPB trucker and semi driver checkpoints on I-19 in Arizona reinforced the efforts being made to ensure that freight is only being hauled by legally licensed drivers.

For example, cabotage laws also prohibit foreign-based companies from operating in the US as primary freight haulers. During this recent I-19 sweep a number of semi drives were found to lack the proper documentation and were here illegally, and therefore illegally driving cargo freight.

Get our free mobile app

CBP said the drivers were returned to Mexico, and their companies were informed of these actions.

Offshore cabotage laws are also used to ensure US control of shipping. The Jones Act requires significant amounts of shipping to be moved by US built, crewed, and owned vessels. Cabotage laws also help protect the highways and drivers by ensuring the freight transportation system and commerce are following the laws.