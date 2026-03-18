CBP Intercepts 39 Pythons Being Smuggled Over US-Mexican Border

It's not just drugs or weapons that are smuggled over the US Border, sometimes it's weird items, and often they are headed south.

Customs And Border Patrol Intercepts What?!?

US Customs and Border Patrol has released information from March 5th incident that occurred at the World Trade Bridge near Laredo, Texas.

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Agents working the station set aside a 2021 Peterbilt semi truck for 'further' inspection. Sometimes this done randomly, other times, agents pull aside certain vehicles and cargo due to suspicious activity or indications something might be amiss. In this case, it might have been amiss with a "hiss."

Agents Searched the Truck and Found 39 Python snakes in bags

The driver was detained after telling agents he didn't have any illegal items in his load. After inspecting the truck, agents found 39 small fabric bags, each containing a juvenile python snake.

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The driver was issued fines totaling over $38K, but agents didn't say if he was arrested or otherwise detained. However, his vehicle was impounded for further inspection.

READ More: Rising Egg Prices Created Spike in illegal Smuggling

Laws Governing smuggling Into Mexico are Nearly as Stringent as ours

The CBP says US Fish and Wildlife is assisting with the investigation. Authorities said due to the nature of the snakes, they were released to Fish and Wildlife, who will place them in an appropriate environment.

Numerous laws forbid smuggling or even transporting certain animals, insects, reptiles or other creatures into the US, or even Mexico. Homeland Security is also assisting in the investigation. CBP did not say if they learned where the snakes were headed for in Mexico.