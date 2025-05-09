CBP Busts Woman Carrying Fentanyl in An “Internal Cavity”

Strangely, the woman admitted to the contraband during a secondary inspection.

CBP busts woman carrying Fentanyl 'internally'

May 7th, at the US border crossing in El Pasco, Texas, agents stopped a 40-year-old woman around 3 AM. Sometimes anyone or anything crossing the border is 'set aside' for what's called a secondary inspection. It's routine, other times, CBP agents do this because of indications or suspicions of drugs or other illegal contraband.

During a secondary inspection, the woman told agents she had a bag of drugs inside another bag, hidden in her vagina. Agents found it contained 113 grams of fentanyl, or not quite 1/3 of a pound.

CBP agents said had it ruptur

ed she would have been in dire straits, and likely not survived.

It's nothing new for smugglers to carry 'balloons' of drugs they've swallowed, which are later thrown up, but not very many have been caught doing it this way.

