CBP Finds Deadly Ketamine Date-Rape Drugs Hidden in Ethernet Cable Spool

Smugglers will try almost any way to get their drugs from one place to another. This is one of the more unusual examples.

Customs and Border Patrol find drugs hidden in Ethernet Cable

In late January, CBP Officials were examining a shipment of supplies bound for Belgium from Louisville, Kentucky.

One portion of the cargo was labeled ethernet cable, but a CBP K-9 Officer's partner, named Gandalf, hit on the box.

Get our free mobile app

Officers opened it up, and as they unspooled the cable, they found three packages of Ketamine drugs. Ketamine is a Schedule III drug normally used for pain relief, sedation and induce immobility. However, it's most well known as a date rape drug, used to turn a would-be victim helpless.

The packages were 7 pounds total, with an estimated street value of over $50K. Misuse of Ketamine can result in nausea, irregular heartbeat, even respiratory failure leading to death.