CBP Says Southwest Border Apprehensions at 55-Year Low

US Customs and Border Patrol released fiscal year 2025 information, and revealed US Southwest border apprehensions are at a 55-year-low.

Apprehensions are physical detentions of persons here illegally, may or may not result in an arrest.

CPB figures show the apprehensions were 237,565, in 1970 the number was 201,780. The 2025 figure is 87 percent below the average of the last four years under the Biden Administration, which was 1.86 million.

Releases remained at zero for the fifth straight month, meaning agents did not release anyone into the US, compared with 9,144 releases in September of 2024.

According to CBP:

"Most encounters happened under the previous administration: 172,026 apprehensions — 72 percent of the total — occurred during the under the Biden Administration during the first 111 days of the fiscal year. Over the next 254 days, this administration recorded 65,539 apprehensions, accounting for just 27 percent of the year’s total."

Nationwide apprehensions were also down 89 percent from the previous administration.

CBP also said this in their information release::

"This feat is a testament to the Trump Administration’s success in restoring control at the border despite the handicap of more than three months of Biden’s open-border chaos at the start of the fiscal year."