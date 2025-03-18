CBP Announces New “Departure Reporting” App Feature for Illegals

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

US Customs and Border Patrol has announced a new feature on their revamped app, which allows for departure reporting.

The new feature allows illegals to report when they will be leaving

As part of the sweeping efforts by the Trump Administration to curb the tidal wave of illegal immigration, CBP has added a new feature to their mobile app.

The new Intent to Depart option allows those here illegally or those whose parole has been revoked a chance to leave voluntarily, and report the details and date to US officials.

Authorities say it offers an orderly way for them to leave and provided they follow through as pledged, avoid deportation. The new tool complies with the President's Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

According to CBP the app will also perform other functions, including:

-94: Apply for and pay for an I-94 up to seven days before arriving in the United States

Inspection appointments: Request inspections for perishable cargo entering the United States

Border wait times: Check wait times at the border

Bus Manifest: Submit a manifest for bus operators (From CBP website).

The app is free to download, according to CBP. The App was formally announced last week.