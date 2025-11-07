Cause of Death for Man in Grant County Jail Released

A 54-year-old man who died Tuesday morning in the Grant County jail had a massive health issue internally.

The man was found in his cell, unresponsive

Around 7 AM Ruben Trevino was in a solitary crisis cell, used to calm and protect inmates who are having psychological or behavioral crisis. He'd been in the Grant County Jail in Ephrata since Halloween on various theft and trafficking charges.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said despite jail worker and Ephrata EMS efforts, he could not be revived, he'd been found unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GCSO turned the investigation over to the Central Basin Investigative Team, made up of Officers from Adams, Grant, Kittitas Counties, and the WSP.

Get our free mobile app

Their investigation and and Coroner's report revealed Trevino died from a serious peritonitis conditioin (infection) of his stomach, which was caused by a hole in the upper part of his small intestine. The cause of death was ruled as natural.