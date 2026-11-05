Around 11AM Wednesday, Nov. 4th the Chelan County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Cashmere, WA School District about an alleged student threat.

Deputies Located the Student, Sent to Juvenile Facility

The CCSO did not say the age of the student, or which school they attend in Cashmere, but out of an abundance of caution they located and detained the student. Cashmere is about 11 miles northwest of Wenatchee.

School Officials learned about the threat, the student had sent a social media mesage to a third party indicating they expressed a "desire to hurt others" attending the school.

No Specifics About the Threat Released

The CCSO did not elaborate on specifics contained in the threat, but they were taken to the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officers determined there was not threat to the other students at the school, and classes were not disrupted. The investigation continues.