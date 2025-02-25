New rates will go into effect March 1st. for Cascade Natural Gas customers in the Pacific Northwest.

The new agreement has rate increases

Much of the increases in natural gas prices in WA and elsewhere has been due to what is called strained supply, and increased use over the fall and winter. Also, in WA State, the Climate Commitment Act has not just increased prices at the pump, but also natural gas.

Cascade's rates will increase, as have other suppliers in WA. According to the WA Utilities and Transportation Commission:

"A typical residential customer using 53 therms per month will see their bill increase by $6.04 per month in the first year and $2.06 per month in the second year. A typical commercial customer using 277 therms per month will see an increase of $23.55 per month in the first year and $8.18 per month in the second year."

The agreement will also modify how Cascade can recover pipeline costs by shifting them into base rates.

There's also a clause in the new rate agreement that appears to veer toward limiting new natural gas expansion. According to the WTC:

"As part of the agreement, Cascade will eliminate natural gas line extension allowances for residential and commercial customers by March 1, 2027. This change aims to align with Washington’s clean energy goals while maintaining customer affordability."

Natural gas extension allowances are subsidies that help pay for the cost of new natural gas lines, and expand and speed up hookups to new customers. By eliminating these, natural gas companies will not be able to service as many new customers.

Cascade services over 220,000 consumers in WA state.