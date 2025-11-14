CBP Nabs Dangerous Gang-Cartel Leader Near Lynden, WA

US Customs and Border Patrol released information Friday (November 17th) about a dangerous and wanted gang-cartel member, who was captured in WA state.

The man was taken into custody without incident

October 29th. CBP was able to capture Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Ruiz near Lynden. Agents from Customs and Border Patrol's Special Operations Detachment and Homeland Security caught Lopez, after two previous efforts came up empty.

CBP said in a news release:

"This arrest follows an extensive investigation and coordination between Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations officers, Homeland Security Investigations agents, and U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Blaine Sector Targeting Unit."

Officials said he had significant ties to the Sureno Mexican crime and drug gang. October 15th, during a planned traffic stop attempt. Lopez rammed an agent's vehicle, then struck another citizen's car and was able to escape.

Prior to that, during another arrest attempt, he was able to flee his vehicle, leaving behind a firearm. He's now in the custody of Enforcement Removal Officers, who said he was previously arrested in 2016 for similar illegal entry charges. He is a documented gang member with a history of criminal activity.

Lynden is five miles south of the US-Canadian border in Whatcom County.