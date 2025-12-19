Yakima Career Criminal Gets 12-plus Years for Gun, Drug and Probation Offenses

A 53-year-old Yakima man will get out of prison when he's 65, barring any sentence reductions.

The man's latest crime was to cut off his monitoring bracelet and flee

Allen Vickers of Yakima has been convicted of at least 14 felonies and additional misdemeanors since 1991, and in 2023, he violated a diversion program. Yakima Police found him asleep in a car parked in the middle of a road, he was intoxicated, had pills in his pocket, and when contacted, was seen throwing a gun in the back seat.

After being arrested, he was placed on probation earlier this year, monitored by an ankle bracelet. However, Vickers cut off the device and fled to Western WA where he was captured earlier this year.

He plead guilty to the latest charges, and this week was sentenced to 12 and a half years in Federal Prison. According to the US Attorney's Office in Spokane:

“It is well established that lawabiding American citizens have a Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Law-abiding citizens who own firearms are often fierce advocates for gun safety and routinely support restricting dangerous felons from possessing firearms. Mr. Vickers is not such a person. He possessed illegal drugs and has more than 30 prior misdemeanor and/or felony convictions." (First Assistant United States Attorney Pete Serrano).