Residents in the Riverview area of Pasco were startled Sunday morning when a vehicle fire led to some loud explosions. The fire was reported near Road 44 and Pearl Street.

Franklin County Fire 3 Responded Quickly

Parts of this area of west Pasco are in the county, some 'donut' holes, so County Fire responded. Within ten minutes of getting the call, they were pouring water on the flames.

Get our free mobile app

Were recharging Electronic Devices Inside the Culprit?

Investigators have not yet said what triggered the fire, but they did find multiple electronic devices inside the vehicle that were being recharged using 12-volt chargers.

As the fire crews arrived, several loud explosions were heard, but Franklin Fire says they were most likely the tires popping, as well as some pressuring suspension parts, as opposed to batteries going off.

No other damage reported or injuries, but Fire Officials reminded people to always recharge electronic devices that have lithium ion batteries using proper equipment. And, only use tools that are designed to repower those specific items.

The investigation continues.