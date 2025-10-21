Sleepy Driver Flees Flames After Rollover Crash South of Kennewick

Law enforcement officers say the effects of driving while extremely tired mirror those of driving drunk or intoxicated.

Drowsy driver dodges flames in rollover crash

Early Tuesday morning, Benton County Deputies and County Fire crews responded to a location near the intersection of South Plymouth and East Tyrell Roads, about ten miles south of Badger Mountain.

A driver had rolled their car and crashed off the road. They were able to escape with only minor injuries, but shortly afterward, their car caught fire and was completely consumed when rescuers arrived.

The driver told Deputies they'd fallen asleep at the wheel and that led to the crash. The car was a total loss. The fire was safely extinguished and only burned a small surrounding area.

National traffic figures estimate over 12,400 DUI fatalities occur each year in the US, but surprisingly, the number of fatalities involving drowsy or sleepy drivers is estimated by AAA to be near or over 6,000. Law enforcement Officers urge people who cannot keep their eyes open behind the wheel to pull over, or stop and call for a ride if possible.