Can You Rock the National Anthem? Dust Devils Want You!

With the Tri-City Dust Devils competing in the High A West League, you will get a lot of chances to do this. 66 home games.

Dust Devils seeking anthem singers for the 2023 season

The Tri-City Dust Devils are seeking singers to perform our National Anthem before their home games at GESA Stadium this season.

With the Devils competing once again in the High A West League, they will have a lot of home games--66. They're an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels of Anahiem.

Can you sing? Can you rock the anthem? The team would love for you to sign up for an audition.

For more details, and information and to register, click here.

