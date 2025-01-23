Can Local WA Law Enforcement Help ICE Enforce Immigration Laws?

With the Trump Administration taking steps to curb the tidal wave of illegal immigration coming into the US, many citizens in WA state are wondering if local or county law enforcement will assist Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

A 2019 WA state law limits what local and county officers can do

During the first Trump administration, Democrats in WA passed a law humorously called the Keep Washington Working Act, which limits what Police and Sheriff's Departments can do about immigration enforcement. It was designed to hinder efforts to enforce Federal immigration law in WA State.

The Thurston County Sheriff, by way of The Olympian, said ICE can come and go as they please, but due to this law, his Deputies will not be assisting them.

This week, the Moses Lake Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office also posted similar statements, indicating the Keep Washington Working Act, which contains RCW 10.93.160 (revised code of WA) and the MLPD said in part:

(local law enforcement) "may not assist in or arrest for civil immigration offenses, meaning the community will not see any changes from how we currently operate."

The GCSO said "ditto" to that comment. Now, this applies to local law enforcement assisting or participating in ICE activities or sweeps designed to encounter and detain those who are here illegally.

This is not to be confused with situations where Federal authorities are looking for a suspected illegal immigrant criminal who is wanted for breaking the law. However, with WA openly declaring itself as a sanctuary state, it is likely any immigration enforcement, even involving criminal activity, will solely be done by ICE and-or Customs and Border Patrol.

There have already been dozens of instances in WA where Seattle-area and other west-wide law enforcement have been unable to help ICE or CBP locate and capture illegals wanted for criminal activity. They were ordered to do so by elected officials.