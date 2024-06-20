Camping in WA? Bring Campstove, Campfire Bans on DNR Lands

According to the WA State Department of Natural Resources, beginning Friday, June 21st. a dispersed campfire ban is now in effect.

DNR manages 900,000 acres of lands in SE WA

A dispersed campfire is part of what's called dispersed, or primitive camping. It generally applies to any camping outside of an established campground or outdoor recreation facility, such as pitching a tent in the wilderness or forest.

According to DNR, increased fire danger is expected to last throughout the summer, creating the ban. This dispersed campfire ban will apply to DNR managed lands in the following counties:

"Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties, as well as portions of Lincoln and Skamania counties."

Propane cooking stoves such as camping stoves or backpack stoves are still allowed in campgrounds and camping areas.