Cameras, Snow Doom Would-be Thief Near Soap Lake

Cameras, Snow Doom Would-be Thief Near Soap Lake

suspect in snow (GCSO)

 

suspect in snow (GCSO)
loading...

Unlike the Columbia Basin, much of Grant County, and the northwest are still under snow. And, weather helped locate a suspect.

Cameras, snow help capture suspect

Early Monday morning, March 6th. the Grant County Sheriff's Office as well as Soap Lake Police, were alerted by a business owner who saw a man lurking around his building. He said he saw the man enter, then exit carrying a number of tools. The business was located in the 20000 block of Locust Rd NW, west of Soap Lake.

According to the GCSO, the man placed them in the snow near a road, possibly for pickup later.

 

GCSO
loading...

When Soap Lake and Ephrata Police arrived along with Deputies, they noticed the suspect had left tracks in the snow. Following the tracks, GCSO K-9 Edo was brought in and began to track the person.

After about two miles, 25-year-old Nicholas Schafer of Ephrata was located and arrested in an orchard without incident.

The multiple stolen items were returned to the business owner, and now Schafer is in the Grant County Jail in Ephrata facing multiple charges.

Having a well-lit security camera system, as well as the snow, pretty much doomed this burglary from the start.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: Crime, snow
Categories: Business, Crime
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA