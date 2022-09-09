Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her

Theft suspect (KPD-Google street view) Theft suspect (KPD-Google street view) loading...

There are cameras everywhere! Smile next time!

Theft suspect sought by Kennewick Police

At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet.

Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th.

Police didn't elaborate but it's possible this suspect took the wallet either after someone else left it behind by mistake or perhaps grabbed it off the counter. It is considered theft if you confiscate a purse, wallet, or other valuables that somebody in front of you leaves behind in a store or place of business.

KPD says she's associated with a tan Ford Expedition. The picture of her is NOT the clearest, but officials are hoping to get a few tips to help ID her. Anyone with tips can report them at (509-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.