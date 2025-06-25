Caitlyn Clark’s Pending Game in Seattle Sends Storm Tix Sales Skyrocketing

The Indiana Fever are coming to Seattle next Tuesday (July 1st) and ticket sales are reflecting it.

They call it the Caitlyn Clark Effect

The effect the phenom is having on the WNBA is almost unmeasurable. Indiana's attendance is now up 300 percent from prior to 2024, from just over 4,000 to over 17,000. Other teams are seeing similar numbers. Seattle's figures have gone from just over 11,000 to nearly 16,000.

The parking-lot-shooting, behind the back passing, dribbling Steph Curry long-range-style 3's Clark has perhaps saved the league. Prior to her arrival, the WNBA would have gone away a long time ago without NBA subsidies.

Tickets for the July 1st. game at Climate Pledge Arena have tripled, the cheapest are nearly $75 up from 20. An economics professor at Indiana University Columbus, Ryan Brewer, says Clark is responsible for 26.5 percent of the league's revenue. He says by the end of this year or next, her impact on the league could be near a billion dollars.

When she was out five games earlier this season with a thigh injury, league-wide viewership was down 55 percent. After her stellar performance in college at Iowa, she captured the imagination of the nation, and thousands of girls are now pursuing basketball and dreaming of being the next Clark.

Another reason she has 'saved' the league, for now, is because of her aggressive, amazing, but unselfish style of play, and a lack of what could be called selfish behavior. All too often the league, and even some of its stars, played and acted like they had a chip on their shoulder, like the rest of the sports world owed it to them to watch.

If the WNBA is business savvy, they will continue to market her and some of the other new exciting talent that has exploded into the league, instead of downplaying some players so they can uplift others. That opinion is being voiced by a growing number of sports observers and critics.