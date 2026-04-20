The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects in the starving death of a developmentally disabled teen have been arrested.

The Teenage Girl Required a Feeding Tube, Died from Starvation and Neglect

CBS News reports in January of this year, Sutter County Deputies were called to a home in Live Oak in Northern CA, about an unresponsive deveopmentally disabled teen who was unconsious. Despite efforts from EMS, they were unable to revive her.

Get our free mobile app

The 14-year-old girl who required a feeding tube and constant ongoing care, died, the Coroner said it was from neglect and starvation.

Spokane Deputies Alerted the Pair were in Liberty Lake

Arrest warrants had been issued for Sherwood D. Johnson II (37) and Megan M Fredrick (33), and Officers were able to locate a home they were at in the 24000 block of E. Mission Avenue. After several days of surveillance, on April 16th, both suspects were located and arrested without incident.

The work was carried out by the Spokane County RAVEN Law Enforcement Unit, made up of Officers from Spokane County, the City of Spokane Valley, U.S. Customs & Border Patrol (CBP), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).

RAVEN stands for Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement & Narcotics Task Force.

No information was released if they were the biological parents of the girl, but they were officially identified as her caregivers. They are now being extradited to CA to face multiple charges related to the girl's death, including murder and willful cruelty.