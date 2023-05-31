Business Stabbing Draws Police to Columbia Center Boulevard

KPD KPD loading...

Police continue to investigate a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening at a business on Columbia Center Boulevard.

Man receives a non-life-threatening injury

Around 6 PM Tuesday evening, May 30, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard about a stabbing.

The person who called in the incident to the police reported a man had been stabbed at the location. Whether it was inside the business was not revealed. Police arrived and found the man had an injury that was not life-threatening.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Kennewick Police said following an investigation they were able to locate and arrest the suspect, identified as Luis Ramos-Camacho. He is now in the Benton County Jail facing charges of 2nd. Degree Assault.

Police did not say which business was involved, but Wednesday morning patrons of the Planet Fitness Gym location were greeted with locked doors and a sign that read in part "due to an unfortunate incident" the gym would be closed through the end of the day.

The investigation continues.